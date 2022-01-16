Forest officials drive away elephants

Hassan

16 January 2022 20:32 IST

Forest Department officials in Chikkamagaluru have succeeded in driving away three elephants that have tread into farms near Nallur, Yarehalli on the outskirts of the district headquarters. Two tuskers and a female elephant were spotted in the farms on Friday.

The department deputed more than 40 staff for the task. They succeeded in driving them away to the city outskirts by Saturday morning. The animals said to have crossed to Sakaleshpur range by Sunday.

The animals damaged sugarcane crop. The staff monitored their movement with the help of a drone camera. Later, they burst crackers to drive them away.

N.E. Kranthi, Deputy Conservator of Forests, on Sunday, told The Hindu that six months ago a tusker had visited these areas. “The same elephant must have brought the other two this time. The staff successfully sent them back to forest areas, from where they had come to these villages.”