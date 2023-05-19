May 19, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

Forest Department officials succeeded in capturing a makna — a tuskless male elephant — that had been causing trouble in parts of Sakleshpur, in Karnataka, on May 19.

With the help of a group of tamed elephants, officials caught the animal, nicknamed Old Makna, in a coffee estate near Bare in Sakleshpur taluk. Earlier, a radio collar had been fixed on the animal, which was then released in a distant forest. However, it had returned to Sakleshpur and continued to cause trouble.

Often, the animal was spotted taking away rice bags from fair price shops, and also damaging houses in search of food. On May 18, the animal had taken away a rice bag from the fair price shop at Kollahalli in Sakleshpur taluk.

Under the leadership of K. Harish, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Hassan division, officials tracked down the animal to a private estate. They captured the animal, which was put in a truck designed to carry wild elephants.