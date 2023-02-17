HamberMenu
Forest officials being treated in Bengaluru

Two official suffered serious injuries in a forest fire on Thursday

February 17, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department staff who suffered burns in a blaze at Kadumane in Sakleshpur taluk being carried in a doli for a long distance.

Forest Department staff who suffered burns in a blaze at Kadumane in Sakleshpur taluk being carried in a doli for a long distance. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department staff members, who were injured in a forest fire on Thursday, have been admitted to St. John’s Hospital in Bengaluru.

Manjunath, Deputy Range Forest Officer and Sundaresh, Forest Guard, suffered serious injuries while they were attempting to douse a forest fire near Manibagti Temple near Kadumane Estate in Sakleshpur. 

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Hassan, K. Harish, informed the media that both were receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

Sakleshpur MLA H.K. Kumaraswamy and senior officers of the Forest Department, on Friday, visited the hospital and enquired about the health status of the officials.

Two forest watchers, Tungesh and Mahesh, who suffered minor injuries, are being treated at Sparsh Hospital in Hassan.

The Forest Department staff carried the seriously injured in a ‘doli’ for a long distance in the forest area on Thursday, before shifting them to hospital by ambulance.

