Forest officials assaulted

Two officials of the Forest Department were allegedly assaulted by residents of Asagodu village in Sringeri taluk for removing an encroachment of forest land on Thursday.

Deputy Range Forest officer Subramanya H.M. and forest guard Ramesh had been to the village after receiving information that a few persons had put up fence on forest land in survey number 125 of the Honagodu forest area. A group of 25 people stopped them from clearing the encroachment and scolded them. A few slapped them and did not allow them to do their duty.

Following the incident, both the officials have been admitted to the hospital at Sringeri. The officials have filed a complaint with Hariharapura police seeking action against the villagers, who assaulted them.

A delegation of officers, on Friday, submitted a memorandum to Assistant Commissioner H.L. Nagaraj and demanded arrest of the accused.