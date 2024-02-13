Forest officials arrest three on the charge of hunting spotted deer

February 13, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Shivamogga

The officers of Umblebailu Range Forest in Bhadravathi division have arrested three people on the charge of hunting a spotted deer, listed in Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

The arrested are Hanumanthappa, Anjanappa and Rama. All are residents of Umblebailu village. Acting on a tip-off, the officers arrested them on February 11.

The officers conducted the raid on the house of the accused. They seized the meat that was being prepared for cooking. The arrested had been produced before court.

ADVERTISEMENT

RFO S.M. Shivarathreswara Swamy, Dy. RFO Pavan Mahendrakar and their team conducted the raid under the guidance of ACF Rathnaprabha and DCF Ashish Reddy, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.