Forest officials arrest three hunters, recover otter skins, pangolin scales, porcupine quills , mongoose hair and wild boar teeth from them

September 15, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - Bengaluru

The Kalaburagi district forest officials on Wednesday arrested a gang of three hunters from the Chittapur forest range and recovered three otter skins, one kilo of pangolin scales,500 grams of porcupine quills, mongoose hairs, and 11 wild boar teeth from them.

The officials have also recovered spears and other hunting equipment from the house of the accused during the raid and search operations.

The accused, belonging to a tribal community, are professional hunters and were selling the exploits it their customers from different parts of the state and neighboring States .

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials posing as prospective clients approached Hanumantha, one of the accused and arrested him as soon as he started displaying the wild animal skins.

The accused have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act and remanded to judicial custody.

