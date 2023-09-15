ADVERTISEMENT

Forest officials arrest three hunters, recover otter skins, pangolin scales, porcupine quills , mongoose hair and wild boar teeth from them

September 15, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalaburagi district forest officials on Wednesday arrested a gang of three hunters from the Chittapur forest range and recovered three otter skins, one kilo of pangolin scales,500 grams of porcupine quills, mongoose hairs, and 11 wild boar teeth from them.

The officials have also recovered spears and other hunting equipment from the house of the accused during the raid and search operations.

The accused, belonging to a tribal community, are professional hunters and were selling the exploits it their customers from different parts of the state and neighboring States .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials posing as prospective clients approached Hanumantha, one of the accused and arrested him as soon as he started displaying the wild animal skins.

The accused have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act and remanded to judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US