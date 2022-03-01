Forest officials arrest man trying to sell star tortoises
The Forest mobile squad on Monday caught a 56-year-old man and rescued two star tortoises from him.
The accused Ravichandar, a resident of Bagalur, was caught from Shivajinagar bus stand where he had come to sell them to people.
The rescued tortoises have been handed over to the Bannerghatta rescue centre.
The accused had brought the tortoises from Tamil Nadu. Ravichandar is a habitual offender arrested by Siddapura police in December last year while selling parakeets, Deputy Conservator of Forest G.A. Gangadhar said.
