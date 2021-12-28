Forest officer, another staff caught on bribery charge

Belagavi

28 December 2021 00:55 IST

Anti-Corruption Bureau officers caught a forest officer and another staff of the department who were accepting a bribe from relatives of a dead forest watcher in Hubballi on Monday.

A team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahantesh Jiddi, took into custody Range Forest Officer Annadanaiah Neelagundamath and computer operator Shivashankar Hiremath when they were accepting the bribe.

They had demanded and sought ₹15,000 to release compensation to the relatives of the dead forest watcher.

