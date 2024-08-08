Forest Minister to launch two new facilities at zoo

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre is visiting the century-old Mysuru zoo on Friday to launch the new development works taken up by the zoo management.

The luggage room for the visitors which was earlier located inside the zoo premises has been shifted to the zoo’s parking lot outside the zoo campus. This step has been taken as part of the crowd management, to minimise long queues for the screening of luggage and plastic near the main zoo entrance.

“We decided to shift the luggage room outside the zoo campus for the visitors’ convenience and ease rush at the main entrance. Instead of the visitors carrying luggage from the parking lot to the zoo, they can now keep it at the new counter and enter the zoo campus for tickets after undergoing plastic screening,” said zoo executive director Mahesh Kumar.

He told The Hindu that the luggage room and the plastic screening facility are located at the same place for the convenience of the visitors.

“If the visitors have bought e-tickets, then they can directly enter the zoo from the underpass after depositing their luggage and plastic screening. If they have to buy physical tickets, they can reach the main ticket counters from the parking lot and buy tickets. With this measure, two long queues have been eased,” he explained.

The new tiger viewing deck has also been developed to provide better visibility of the big cats at the enclosure.

A high glass panel has been installed after raising the viewing deck in front of the tiger enclosure so that visitors can stand and watch the animals. Unlike the past, visibility has been enhanced with the new measure taken, he added.

Mr. Khandre, who is visiting Mysuru on Friday, will visit the zoo and inaugurate the new facilities.