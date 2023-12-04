Forest Minister issues statement, HDK expresses grief

December 04, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Shivamogga

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has expressed grief over the death of Arjuna, the elephant that carried howdah in Mysuru dasara during the elephant capture operation in Yeslur range in Sakaleshpur taluk.

The Minister, in his statement released in Belagavi, said the elephant, Arjuna died after he was attacked by a rogue tusker during the operation at Yeslur Range. The enraged rogue elephant attacked Arjuna and hit him with its tusks, causing his death. “Even after the staff opened fire in the air, the tusker attacked the tamed elephant. While the other three tamed elephants withdrew, Arjun fought alone. The veterinarian and the mahout somehow escaped,” he said.

“Capturing a rogue elephant is a difficult task,” he opined. People get panicked when wild elephants tread into human habitats. The Forest Department took action to capture trouble-causing elephants in the area. The officials have fixed radio collars on five wild elephants so far, he added.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said he was deeply pained by the death of Arjuna, the elephant, in Sakaleshpur. “While other elephants went back, Arjuna alone fought valiantly during the operation. It is sad to know the animal is no more. I wish the Forest Department staff took enough care for their safety and the safety of the animals involved in such operations,” he said.