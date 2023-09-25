Forest Minister favours setting up task force to clear encroachments 

September 25, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khande has asked the Additional Chief Secretary to Forest, Environment and Ecology Department to constitute a State-level task force to look into encroachments of forest land.

Additionally, he has also called for setting up another task force for Bengaluru Urban district, which is witnessing huge encroachment of forest lands.

In his letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, Mr. Khandre said the task force should be led by top ranking officer of the Forest Department and comprise representatives from the Departments of Revenue, Home, Urban Development, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj as well as subject experts.

“It should take measures to ensure quick disposal of pending cases before the courts among others,” he said.

He also directed the officials to bring in a system of filing online FIR with respect to forest encroachments, illegal felling of trees and illegal stocking of forest produce.