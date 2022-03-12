‘Forest Minister does not understand our forest’

Belur MLA criticises Umesh Katti

The State Government has failed to find a permanent solution to the man-elephant conflict because the Forest Minister does not understand the problems faced by people residing close to the Western Ghats, according to Belur MLA K.S. Lingesh.

Speaking to presspersons in Belur on Saturday, the MLA said it was unfortunate that the State Government hardly responded to the problem faced by farmers in parts of Hassan district, where elephants had been roaming. “During the Belagavi session, we had discussed the issue with Forest Minister Umesh Katti in detail. He had said that he would come to Hassan within 15 days. It has been three months since he gave the assurance, but so far he has not bothered to come”, he said.

Two plantation workers died in an elephant attack in a coffee estate at Kadegarje in Belur taluk on Friday. The MLA said he and Sakleshpur MLA H.K.Kumaraswamy raised the issue during zero hour in the State Assembly on Friday. “The Speaker has assured us an opportunity o debate the issue during the session on Monday”, he said.