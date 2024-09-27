GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forest Minister directs officers to recover 301 acres in Channarayapatna taluk in Hassan

The Minister orders ACS to issue show-cause notices to officers for failing to act on court’s order

Published - September 27, 2024 07:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has instructed the officers of his department to take back 301.07 acres of land at Kaggali Kaval in Channaraypatna taluk of Hassan district as per court orders. He has also directed the officers to issue notices to those who delayed acting on the issue, though the court ordered the recovery of the land in 2009 itself.

The area was declared minor forest on January 15, 1940, during the administration of former Mysuru rulers. However, later, it was granted to cultivators violating the rules. Ramakrishne Gowda, president of Grama Aranya Samiti of Kalayyanahalli, had filed the public interest litigation in Karnataka High Court seeking cancellation of grants. The court, in its verdict on November 6, 2009, cancelled the grant of land and ordered recovery of 331.07 acres in Kaggali Kavalu Survey Numbers 1 to 22. However, the Deputy Conservator of Forests of Hassan had not taken any action with regard to the court’s order, except writing letters to the tahsildars.

The Minister, in his letter to Additional Chief Secretary, Forest Department, on Thursday, stated that the government had taken the officers’ inaction to recover the land seriously. “The show-cause notices should be served on all Additional Principal Chief Conservators of Forests and Deputy Conservators of Forests of Hassan who worked since 2009 for failing to act on the court’s verdict,” he said also asking the Additional Chief Secretary to submit a report on action against them within 15 days.

