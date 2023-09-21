Forest Minister asks zoo officials across Karnataka to be on high alert

September 21, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre on Thursday instructed zoo officials across Karnataka to be on high alert following the death of seven leopard cubs and 16 deer at the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP).

Mr. Khandre, who visited BBP to review the situation following the death of the animals over the last few days, instructed officials to undertake precautions in all zoos to prevent the spread of infection among animals, especially wild cats.

Seven leopard cubs have died at BBP after being infected by Feline panleukopenia, a highly contagious viral disease.

Don’t visit other zoos

Mr. Khandre also directed BBP staff to refrain from visiting other zoos in the State following the death of the leopard cubs due to the viral infection.

He also instructed that leopards, lions, tigers, wild cats housed in Mysuru zoo and other zoos should be vaccinated.

Apart from the death of leopard cubs, 16 deer have also succumbed in BBP over a period of time due to abdominal diseases (hemorrhagic enteritis and endocarditis) and due to infighting. A herd of deer were relocated from St. John’s College premises to BBP by the Forest Department.

In isolation

Officials told Mr. Khandre that the deceased deer had stomach-related diseases and were kept in isolation while others died due to infighting.

The Minister instructed the Executive Director of BBP to take necessary steps to ensure that such incidents do not reoccur.

He also directed forest and medical officers to coordinate and inspect all the animals besides giving priority for their conservation. In addition, he also asked them to immediately inform the government and higher authorities in case of sudden or suspicious death of any wild animals.

Alternative road

The Minister said that another road connecting BBP and Bengaluru should be constructed as an alternative to the main road, for which six acres of land is required to be acquired at a cost of ₹40-50 crore. He said that there is also a demand to extend the metro rail up to Bannerghatta, which will be discussed with the Chief Minister.

Mr. Khandre also held a meeting with the zonal forest officers of all the districts through videoconference during which he asked them to conduct an audit of the saplings across the State during this year’s tree planting exercise, Vanamahotsava.

He expressed displeasure that the expected target was not achieved in Mandya and Koppal districts. In order to increase the coverage of the green zone of the State, a target of planting five crore saplings has been set this year and 4.8 lakh saplings have been planted, which has been successfully maintained, he said.