Forest Minister announces elephant camp in Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has said the State government will set up an elephant camp in Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary and announced an elephant soft release centre in 2,000 hectares of forest to mitigate human-elephant conflict in parts of Shivamogga, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru districts.

The Minister spoke at a programme organised to mark the silver jubilee celebrations of Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary included under the Tiger Project, at Kuvempu University campus near Mysuru on Friday. Many elephants have been roaming in parts of three districts, damaging crops and troubling local people. The residents of the area and people’s representatives have raised the issue multiple times. “We will set up an elephant camp in Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, where trained elephants (kumki) will be kept. If the camp is ready, we need not to bring kumki elephants from either Mysuru or Kodagu districts for elephant operations, if any,” he said.

Mr. Khandre said he had instructed his officers to identify 2,000 hectares to develop an elephant soft release centre. “The vast area will have a railway barricade so elephants cannot go out. Within the area, we will grow trees that fulfil the elephants’ food requirements. With this measure, we can resolve the man-animal conflict in three districts,” the Minister suggested.

Further, the Minister said Bhadra Tiger Reserve, spread over 1,000 sq km, has rich flora and fauna. The project to conserve tigers was launched by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1973. Karnataka has 563 tigers, the second highest in the country. “The number of tigers was only 1,827 in 1980. Now the number has crossed 3,000. Earlier, the tigers were killed for their claws and animal skin. We have opened more than 200 anti-poaching camps and succeeded in containing poaching activities. Bhadra Tiger Reserve alone has about 40 tigers,” the Minister stated.

He also released a special stamp brought out to mark the occasion.

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa, who is also Minister in charge of Shivamogga, Bhadravati MLA B.K. Sangameshwara, and others were present at the programme.