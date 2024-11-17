Forest Land Rights Committee to stage protest in Bengaluru

Over 10,000 forest dwellers from 16 districts will participate in a protest for forest land rights in Bengaluru from November 21.

“This is the 11th time we are organising protests at Freedom Park in Bengaluru to address the issues of forest dwellers,” Ravindra Nayak, president of Forest Land Rights’ Fighters Forum, told reporters in Karwar on Sunday.

Activists have created awareness about this among residents of over 156 gram panchayats in the district. He said that the protesters will thank the State government for rejecting the recommendations of the Kasturi Rangan report. They will demand that the Centre also rejects the report completely.

“Our main demands are granting complete land rights to forest dwellers, not insisting on documents to prove residence or family trees, repeating the GPS survey in the presence of dwellers, no forced evictions, extension of dates and another chance for forest dwellers to seek compensation, rehabilitation and other benefits from the government,” Mr. Nayak said.

