Forest land leased before Independence will be reclaimed, says Minister Eshwar Khandre

Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment Eshwar B. Khandre said here on Saturday that steps had been taken to expedite the process of reclaiming nearly 7,500 acres of forest land leased out before the Independence.

Mr. Khandre told mediapersons that almost 95% of the leased forest land is in Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, and Kodagu districts and they were leased for a period of 99 years to individuals and industrialists.

Over the decades, they have been converted into coffee, tea, and rubber plantations and the government has expedited the process of reclaiming them, he added. When the officials issued notices to the tenants under the lease period, some of them approached the court claiming that the lease period was for a duration of 999 years, he said.

“’We disproved the claims and the courts recognised the lease period as 99 years. Now the lease period is over and nearly 7,500 acres of land belonging to the Forest Department has to be reclaimed. This will act as a buffer to our existing forests and provide adequate breathing space for wildlife and reduce conflict situation,” said Mr. Khandre.

He said a committee has been constituted to expedite the reclamation process headed by senior official B.P. Ravi who first issued notices to the lessees when he was the Chief Conservator of Forests in Chamarajanagar. Besides, a legal team has been set up and retired judges are being consulted.

The Minister said Bandipur and the adjoining forests were rich in wildlife and their population too had increased owing to protection measures. Rapid urbanisation and disturbance to wildlife habitats were forcing animals to come out and stray into the human landscape, leading to an increase in human-animal conflicts. “With the reclamation of the leased land the conflicts can be arrested significantly,’’ he added.

On forest encroachment, Mr. Khandre said a joint survey by the Forest Department and the Revenue Department had been ordered to establish the extent of forest land and the revenue land. Though no deadlines can be set, given the complexity of the issue, the joint survey is expected to be completed within six months, he added. Mr. Khandre said though it was earlier estimated that the extent of encroachment of forest land was around 2 lakh acres, it is reckoned to be higher and hence the joint survey.

