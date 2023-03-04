Forest guard killed by elephant in Bandipur

March 04, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - MYSURU

A forest guard attached to an anti-poaching camp in Bandipur was killed on Friday evening when he was trampled by a wild elephant during the course of regular patrolling in the jungles.

The victim was Bomma (58) belonging to Jenu Kuruba tribe and was attached to an anti-poaching camp in A.M.Gudi range of the tiger reserve. Bomma and two others were on foot patrol when a wild elephant gave them a chase.

While two other guards managed to outpace the elephant and escape to safety Bomma could not get past a hurdle that blocked his way. The elephant caught up with him and trampled him to death.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Saturday. Assistant Conservator of Forests Naveen said that Bomma was a native of Dadadahalli Haadi in Sargur taluk and the family would be compensated by the government as per the norms besides providing employment to one of the dependants.