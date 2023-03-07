ADVERTISEMENT

Forest fire: One arrested

March 07, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Balehonnur Range Forest officials, on Tuesday, arrested a person on charges of igniting a forest fire at Keskemane in N.R.Pura taluk.

K.P. Raghu, a resident Keskemane and his two associates, were accused of igniting the fire on Sunday (March 5), which spread to a vast area, causing damage to the forest and neighbouring plantations. The Forest Department staff worked for long hours to put out the fire.

Two more people, Kumar and Venkatesh, suspected of being involved in the incident, are absconding. 

Bikes gutted

In another incident of forest fire at Sindigere in Chikkamagaluru taluk two bikes were gutted on Tuesday (March 7). The bikes belonged to Forest Department staff who had visited the spot after learning about the fire.

