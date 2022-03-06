Forest fire in Bandipur

MYSURU

A fire broke out in Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday afternoon but the authorities brought it under control within hours.

The fire was noticed by watchers in Moolapur Betta forests of Bandipur range around 2.30 p.m. The authorities rushed additional staff and the fire was contained. Officials said some 2.5 acres of forest was burnt, and since it was a ground fire the wildlife was not affected.

Bandipur has a history of forest fires given the nature of the vegetation which is dry deciduous. Besides, more than 50 per cent of the forest is invaded by Lantana which is highly combustible and acts as a fuel to the fire. The authorities have roped in over 400 additional forest guards.

Though February and March tends to be the driest season in Bandipur, the threat of forest fire lingers till the onset of pre-monsoon showers some time in late April or early May.