Forest encroachment clearance: Farmers stage protests in the Malnad region

The State government’s move to clear encroachments on forest land, in the wake of landslips caused by heavy rains, has not gone well with people in the Malnad region. There have been a series of protests against the government’s move.

On Monday, farmers took part in a protest march in Tirthahalli. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Malenadu Horata Sangharsha Kriya Samiti, and other groups had given a call for the protest. They submitted a memorandum addressed to the governor to the tahsildar.

The protesters said that in the name of clearing the encroachments, the government was converting Malenadu into no-man’s land. “For years, the local people have conserved the forests. They have cultivated land that they have traditionally protected over the years. In fact, the government itself encroached on the forest land for unnatural plantations like acacia,” they said.

Further, the protesters said that the government was attempting to convert Malenadu into a no-man’s land by evicting the people. Raitha Sangha leaders Kudlu Venkatesh, Nempe Devaraj, Shivanand Karki, Rajendra Kambalagere and others led the protest.

Bandh

Several pro-farmer organisations in Sringeri observed bandh in the town on Saturday, opposing the clearing of encroachments. Under the leadership of Member of Parliament Kota Srinivasa Poojary, T.D. Raje Gowda, MLA, and leaders of farmers’ organisations, hundreds of people participated in the protest on the day. Protests were held in N.R. Pura, Koppa, Balehonnur, Jayapura, and other places. The protesters said that they would not allow the eviction of people in the name of enforcing forest laws.

Mr. Poojary, participating in the protest, stressed the need to put pressure on the Centre and State government on the issue. Raje Gowda, MLA, said the people of the Malnad region have always conserved the forest. The government should not evict people, he said.

The Forest Department has begun clearing encroachments in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts. Recently, the officers recovered encroached forest land in Koppa and Chikkamagaluru taluks. Similarly, in Shivamogga, the officers recovered the land encroached by a farmer at Bharathipura in Tirthahalli taluk. The officers have identified the places for clearing the encroachment.