Forest Dept will give land for essential public infrastructure if alternative land is given for afforestation, says Khandre

Published - July 22, 2024 09:47 pm IST - BENGALURU

Satish Kumar B S 2291
Eshwar Khandre.

Eshwar Khandre. | Photo Credit: file photo

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday made it clear that his department would not obstruct any essential development works and that it was possible under the present norms to get forest land for public infrastructure works like roads if the government provided alternative land for afforestation to make up for the loss in forest cover.

Replying to a call attention notice by Araga Jnanedra (BJP) in the Legislative Assembly, the Minister said the Forest Department would provide land for public infrastructure like roads only when it was essential and there was no other alternative.

Meanwhile, he announced that a meeting of the departments of Forest, Revenue and Irrigation would be called soon to discuss the problems of Halalakkavalli village in Shivamogga district where the land-losers for the Tunga reservoir, who had been rehabilitated in 1950s, were facing eviction as some of the land given to them by the government belonged to the Forest Department.

The Minister said as per the norms, it was not possible to allow the rehabilitated families to reside on the same land if it was found to be forest land.

However, the proposed meeting would try to find out if the forest land had been denotified then itself to make way for rehabilitation. If there were any documents related to denotifiation effected in the 1950s itself, then it would be possible to protect the rehabilitated persons, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Jnanendra expressed concern over the plight of land-losers and wondered why the government did not take precautions to ensure that non-forest land was given to them.

He pointed out that some of the rehabilitated families were safe as their lands did not come under forest classification. However, some others were in crisis as their lands had now been identified to be that of the Forest Department, he said.

