Forest Dept. told to seek IISc. expertise to prepare action plan

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who has been reviewing the progress of various departments in the last two days, on Friday told officials of the Forest Department to prepare an action plan seeking the support of experts of Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) for containing the damage to forest and environment.

Mr. Bommai said for the first time in the country, an innovative ‘Blue-Plastic Management Scheme’ would be brought into force with assistance of the World Bank in the next five years at a cost of ₹840 crore to address the issue of plastics polluting water resources in the coastal areas. He told the officials to prepare a programme for utilising funds from the bank by disseminating information to the public about ill-effects of use of plastic.

During the review, he said a birds and butterfly sanctuary would be developed at Belagavi district’s Hidkal dam area for conservation of birds and butterflies and to create awareness among the public. Forest Minister Umesh Katti, Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar and senior officials of several departments attended the meeting.

Mr. Bommai also reviewed the programmes of Housing and Animal Husbandry departments. A target has been set aside for completion of six lakh houses by end of December, 2022, for distribution to the needy under various housing schemes. Officials have been given the target of identifying beneficiaries in three months. He also told officials to give priority to housing projects which were on the verge of completion to hand over houses to beneficiaries.