ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Dept. to launch operation to capture ‘Old Makna’ in Sakleshpur

May 17, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department officials in Hassan will launch an operation to capture a makna elephant (tuskless male elephant), nicknamed Old-Makna, on Thursday. 

K. Harish, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Hassan, informed the media on Wednesday that the operation would be launched to capture Old Makna, which had been causing damage to public and private property. “We require the support of people in Sakleshpur and Belur taluks for carrying out the operation. We will capture it and translocate it to an elephant camp”, he said.

The people of Sakleshpur and Belur had been demanding the capture and translocation of all wild elephants roaming in the area. With the help of a team of tamed elephants, the Forest Department staff captured three female elephants in the last two days and radio-collared them. The tamed elephants from Dubare and Mathigodu elephant camps would be part of the operation beginning on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US