Forest Dept. to launch operation to capture ‘Old Makna’ in Sakleshpur

May 17, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Forest Department officials in Hassan will launch an operation to capture a makna elephant (tuskless male elephant), nicknamed Old-Makna, on Thursday.

K. Harish, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Hassan, informed the media on Wednesday that the operation would be launched to capture Old Makna, which had been causing damage to public and private property. “We require the support of people in Sakleshpur and Belur taluks for carrying out the operation. We will capture it and translocate it to an elephant camp”, he said.

The people of Sakleshpur and Belur had been demanding the capture and translocation of all wild elephants roaming in the area. With the help of a team of tamed elephants, the Forest Department staff captured three female elephants in the last two days and radio-collared them. The tamed elephants from Dubare and Mathigodu elephant camps would be part of the operation beginning on Thursday.