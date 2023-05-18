ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Dept. to capture ‘Old Makna’ on Friday

May 18, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

The elephant was spotted eating rice on NH 75 near Kollahalli in Sakleshpur taluk on Thursday

The Hindu Bureau

A wild elephant eating rice on NH 75 near Kollahalli in Sakleshpur taluk on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A day before the Forest Department’s operation to capture makna, (a tuskless male elephant), which has been causing trouble in parts of Sakleshpur, it was seen creating tension on National Highway 75 at Kollahalli on Thursday evening. The animal was spotted eating rice right on the highway. It reportedly took a bag of rice from a nearby fair-price shop.

The elephant, nicknamed ‘Old Makna’, was earlier caught and relocated to a far-off forest place. However, it returned to Sakleshpur taluk a few months ago and continued to cause trouble for local people. Following complaints from the public, the Forest Department has decided to capture it and take it to an elephant camp, instead of leaving it in a forest area.

The operation was scheduled to start on Thursday. “We called off the operation today due to technical reasons. There was a delay in tamed elephants reaching our place from Dubare camp. We will start the operation on Friday morning”, said K. Harish, Deputy Conservator of Forests.

Regarding Thursday’s incident, the officer said he too got a video clip of the incident. “The elephant is enjoying its last hours of freedom. It has already been radio-collared. We will trace it tomorrow and capture it. This time, it will be put in a kraal for a couple of months”, the officer said.

