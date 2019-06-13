Forest Dept. takes up greening works in Chamarajanagar

The Forest Department has taken up the greening of urban areas and taluk centres in Chamarajanagar district and nearly 2 lakh saplings will be planted in Kollegal and Hanur towns.

The process, which is under way, is expected to be completed within the next three weeks.

The objective is to plant at least 1 lakh saplings in each of the taluk headquarters and important towns of the district, according to V. Yedukondalu, Deputy Conservator of Forests, M.M. Hills.

A project of the State government launched last year, it will supplement the various afforestation programmes and give a fillip to the concept of social forestry, he added.

He said the exercise began on June 8 and almost 15 km of roads within Kollegal has been covered so far.

Though Chamarajanagar has a dense forest cover, the taluk centres are dusty and devoid of vegetation.

All the major towns of the district are being covered under the project and the saplings are being procured from the nurseries of the Forest Department, said the official.

The department expects local residents to take care of the saplings within their precincts as it also will give them a sense of ownership.

As the current trend is to opt for dense plantation rather than linear plantings with lot of space between each sapling, the tree coverage will increase. The authorities are also planning protective guards to ensure that the saplings are protected from domestic animals for at least three years after which they will be mature.

Mr. Yedukondalu said the species are mainly native and focus was on fruit bearing trees so as to help birds and animals. This is apart from the social forestry activities in rural areas which will help increase the overall green cover of the district, he added.

A similar programme was launched on World Environment Day in Mysuru with nearly 50,000 saplings to be planted.