ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Dept. staff injured in forest fire in Sakleshpur

February 16, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Four staff members of the Forest Department suffered burn injuries in their attempt to put out a forest fire that occurred near Kadumane in Sakleshpur taluk on Thursday.

Manjunath, Deputy Range Forest Officer, and Sundaresh, forest guard, were seriously injured, while two others, Thungesh and Mahesh, forest watchers, were slightly hurt.

The staff reached the spot after they learnt about the forest fire. Four of them were caught in the flames. Their colleagues took the task of carrying the injured people in a ‘doli’ with the help of local people for about 12 km.. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

K. Harish, Deputy Conservator of Forests, told The Hindu that the forest fire occurred in Kadumane beat. “The locality is quite far from human habitat. There is no access. No vehicles can reach the place. The staff had to carry the injured in a ‘doli’ for several kilometres. We are taking all measures necessary to provide good treatment for the injured”, he said.

Manjunath and Sundaresh were shifted to Manipal in Udupi district for treatment. Senior officers are accompanying them. The two forest watchers, who suffered minor injuries, are being treated in a private hospital in Hassan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US