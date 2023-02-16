Forest Dept. staff injured in forest fire in Sakleshpur

February 16, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Hassan

Four staff members of the Forest Department suffered burn injuries in their attempt to put out a forest fire that occurred near Kadumane in Sakleshpur taluk on Thursday.

Manjunath, Deputy Range Forest Officer, and Sundaresh, forest guard, were seriously injured, while two others, Thungesh and Mahesh, forest watchers, were slightly hurt.

The staff reached the spot after they learnt about the forest fire. Four of them were caught in the flames. Their colleagues took the task of carrying the injured people in a ‘doli’ with the help of local people for about 12 km..

K. Harish, Deputy Conservator of Forests, told The Hindu that the forest fire occurred in Kadumane beat. “The locality is quite far from human habitat. There is no access. No vehicles can reach the place. The staff had to carry the injured in a ‘doli’ for several kilometres. We are taking all measures necessary to provide good treatment for the injured”, he said.

Manjunath and Sundaresh were shifted to Manipal in Udupi district for treatment. Senior officers are accompanying them. The two forest watchers, who suffered minor injuries, are being treated in a private hospital in Hassan.