Forest Dept. plans ‘Kappe Habba’ to create awareness on frogs

Bengaluru

14 December 2021 22:38 IST

The Forest Department has organised ‘Kappe Habba -2021’ to create awareness on frogs. The event will be on December 18 and 19 at Muppane Nature camp of Kargal wildlife subdivision.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and head of Forest Forces Sanjay Mohan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (information and technology) Ritu Kakkar, researchers Gururaj K.V. and Priti Hebbar and others will take part in the event.

I.M. Nagaraj, Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests of the Wildlife Division of Shivamogga, said, “The programme is aimed at creating awareness on frogs of Western Ghats, which is among the major biodiversity hotspots in the world. Researchers will throw light on findings they have made on frogs.”

