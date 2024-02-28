ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Dept. officials rescue sloth bear in Shivamogga city

February 28, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A sloth bear spotted in a residential area in Shivamogga. The Forest Department officials are engaged in an operation to rescue the animal. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

The Forest Department officials successfully rescued a sloth bear, aged about six to eight years, that was spotted strolling in the residential locality of Vivekananda Badavane in Gopala, Shivamogga city, on Wednesday morning.

The officials captured the animal after firing a tranquliser dart at a vacant site near DVG Park in the locality. A decision to release the animal back to the forest area would be taken after assessing its health condition.

Morning walkers spotted the animal in the area around 5.30 a.m. A resident suffered minor injuries when the animal pounced on him.

A few of the local people called up Forest Department officials and informed them about the animal. Balakrishna, a cricket coach, Lingaraju, a local resident, and others followed the animal and informed the local people to avoid encountering the animal. 

Within a few minutes, the Forest Department officials reached the spot with nets and a cage. By then, the animal had moved to a vacant site full of shrubs.

The officials, with the help of local police, cordoned off the area. They covered the site with nets so that it could not escape. S. Vinay, a veterinarian, fired the tranquilliser dart to sedate the animal. Later, the staff successfully rescued the animal.

Shivashankar, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Shivamogga territorial division, told the media that the animal was aged around six to eight years. “The locality is about three kilometres away from Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary. The animal must have come from the sanctuary,” he said.

The officer said that the decision on releasing the animal back to the forest area would be taken after assessing its health condition. The operation was conducted under the supervision of G.T. Hanumanthappa, Chief Conservator of Forests and other senior officers.

