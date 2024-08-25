Forest Dept. officials capture sloth bear in Thimlapura in Bhadravati taluk

The Forest Department officials successfully captured a male sloth bear by placing a cage at Thimlapura in Bhadravati taluk Shantisagara Range of Bhadravati Division on Sunday. The animal had been roaming in the nearby villages nearby for the last week.

The officers of Bhadravati and Shantisagar ranges, had been monitoring the movement of the sloth bear after recent incidents of attack. Cages were placed in four to five locations after observing the animal’s movements.

The animal was captured in a cage placed at Chowdeshwari Temple near Thimlapura on Sunday night. The officers had placed honey and fruits inside the cage to lure the animal. As the news of the animal being captured spread, hundreds of people from neighbouring villages Thattehalli, Agasanahalli, Holebeeranahalli gathered at the temple to catch glimpses of the animal. Many took pictures even as the forest officials were shifting the cage.

Ashish Reddy, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Bhadravati Division, told The Hindu that the animal had been spotted in the villages located on the borders of Shantisagar and Bhadravati ranges. The villagers were in fear after incidents of attack. “We placed cages at four-five locations, and finally it was caught yesterday night. It has been released in a distant place, which we cannot disclose,” the officer said.

The officers of the Shantisagar and Bhadravati Ranges were involved in the capture operation. V. Jagadish, RFO of Shantisagar, said the animal was about six- year -old. “The villagers were worried as two people suffered minor injuries after being attacked by the animal. We have successfully captured it and released it in a distant place,” the officer said.