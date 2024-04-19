Forest Dept. officials arrest two on charges of killing tiger; one more accused is absconding

April 19, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Forest Department officials have arrested two people and are making efforts to nab another accused, who happens to be a contractual employee with the department, on charges of killing a tiger in Saragodu reserve forest in Mudigere taluk.

The arrested are Dikshith of Talavara village and Aditya of Marasanige. They have been remanded to judicial custody.

The incident came to light two months ago when the officials arrested Sathish of Byragadde village, on charges of carrying a skull and other parts of a tiger on his bike. During the investigation into the incident, the officers learnt about the involvement of a gang in the case.

Following the arrest of two more people, the officials came to know about the involvement of an outsourced employee of the department. The accused is absconding. The officers are making efforts to arrest him.

