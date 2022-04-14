Forest dept. keen to enhance funds for voluntary relocation

It pertains to families living inside sanctuaries and national parks that are non-tiger reserves

It pertains to families living inside sanctuaries and national parks that are non-tiger reserves

The Forest Department has submitted a proposal to the State Government to enhance funds for families voluntarily opting to relocate from the forests.

The relocation pertains to families living inside sanctuaries and national parks that are non-tiger reserves and the proposal is under review.

At present the relocation exercise offers two options for the beneficiaries. Under option 1, the entire package amount of ₹ 10 lakh per family is disbursed if the family opts for it and does not involve any rehabilitation and relocation process.

Under option 2, the amount is divided under different subheads and rehabilitation including allocation of land but entails monitoring and coordination of multiple agencies and departments. And given the paucity of land, it could take years or even decades to complete the rehabilitation exercise, according to Giridhar Kulkarni, an environmental and conservation activists from Belagavi.

He submitted a proposal to the Forest Department to enhance the funding from ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh under option 1 in non-tiger reserves and told The Hindu that the proposal was viewed favourably and was awaiting clearance from the Finance department.

The issue also figured in the Assembly and in reply to a question raised by Sowmya Reddy, MLA, the Government has stated that the proposal was underconsideration.

Mr. Kulkarni said given the complexities involved under option 2 and lack of land besides involvement of multiple agencies, there were not many takers for it among villagers in non-tiger reserves.

‘’Instead, if the amount was to be enhanced under option 1 from ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh - devoid of any land allocation - then more families were prepared to relocate voluntarily’’, said Mr. Kulkarni.

Though the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has revised its guidelines and enhanced funds under both option 1 and 2, it pertains only to tiger reserves and not other forests and sanctuaries.

Mr. Kulkarni said under option 2, the State Government issued an order to enhance the funds from ₹10 lakh per family to ₹15 lakh but the same is not available under option 1.

A section of NGOs are sceptical of the villagers managing the funds received from the Government and fear they could squander it due to financial illiteracy.

But Mr. Kulkarni said it may be true in case of primitive and forest-dwelling tribes. But around Kali Reserve, there are hardly any villagers who have sought package under option 2. Hence it makes more sense to make option 1 more attractive by enhancing the funds, he added.

Those supportive of the new proposal argue that it will be a win-win situation for both villagers and wildlife and also help reduce conflict situation and expedite the rehabilitation process.