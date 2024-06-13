GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forest Dept. has agreed to hand over 500 acres for Yettinahole project, says DKS

In return, the Revenue Department has agreed to hand over an equal area of its land to the Forest Department

Published - June 13, 2024 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
D.K. Shivakumar

D.K. Shivakumar | Photo Credit: file photo

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Thursday said the Forest Department had agreed to hand over 500 acres of land which is crucial for implementing the Yettinahole drinking water project.

“The Forest Department has agreed to hand over 500 acres of forest land for the project. In return, the Revenue Department has agreed to hand over an equal area of its land to the Forest Department. The process will be completed soon,” Mr. Shivakumar said after a meeting with Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre in Bengaluru.

The meeting, which was also attended by officials and T.B. Jayachandra, Karnataka’s Special Representative in Delhi, reviewed the progress of implementation of the Yettinahole and Upper Bhadra projects.

“Officials have identified challenges in these projects and we discussed solutions for them at the meeting. There were bottlenecks at 20 different places over a stretch of 260 km pertaining to forest land. We conducted a joint survey involving the Forest and Revenue departments and the issue is now resolved. The work will start soon,” he added.

Compensation of ₹51 crore needed to be given to farmers at some places, of which ₹10 crore had already been released. “There is a difference of opinion between the Forest and Revenue departments over the compensation and this issue would be discussed at the Cabinet meeting,” he said.

“The construction of a balancing reservoir in Doddaballapur taluk is pending and preparations are on to start the work. In the first phase, water will be pumped till a distance of 48 km by next month. A technical committee has been formed to explore the possibility of using water, which is currently flowing into the sea,” he added.

