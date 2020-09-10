Forest Dept. divided over move on nature camp

MYSURU

10 September 2020 22:44 IST

Wildlife activists also oppose plan to vest management of ‘Mystery Trails’ camp with Jungle Lodges and Resorts

The proposed move to vest the management of the ‘Mystery Trails’ nature camp at Gopinatham in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary with the Jungle Lodges and Resorts has the Forest Department divided on the grounds that a strategically important area for conservation is being opened up for private parties.

It has also drawn the ire of wildlife activists who say that the move will promote mass commercial tourism which is in violation of a Supreme Court order.

The SC order states that “forest rest houses and inspection bungalows within the forest area including the protected areas, shall not be transferred to private and commercial entities in the name of public-private partnership or by whatever name such an arrangement is called, for promotion of any form of tourism including eco-tourism.”

Gopinatham is the birthplace of brigand Veerappan and the ‘Mystery Trails’ is a Forest Department initiative to let tourists follow his trail.

Some department officials told The Hindu that the forest area surrounding Gopinathan village was strategically vital for curbing inter-State poaching, which was rampant in the area.

The Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, spread over 1,027 sqkm, abuts the forest region of Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu and it is critical to ensure that the region surrounding the village remains out of bounds for the public.

It is also critical for maintaining the surprise element in conducting coordinated anti-poaching exercises by the Forest Departments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, say officials.

However, Chief Conservator of Forests Manoj Kumar told The Hindu that the SC rule pertained to the use of department guest houses and offices. “This is a tented accommodation that already exists and was once managed by Jungle Lodges and Resorts and its management is reverting to them and is meant for nature education programmes,” he argued.

Mr. Manoj Kumar said the trekking routes are still being explored and there are similar trails in Dandeli, Anshi, and Shettihalli.

But activists say since the facility is inside the wildlife sanctuary, it requires clearance from the wildlife board and hence the move to vest the management of the property with Jungle Lodges and Resorts is illegal.

Activists also questioned the need for converting every protected forest area into a tourism hotspot and said the area was already under severe stress from poachers and if tourism was increased it would add pressure on the wildlife.

Even the Karnataka Elephant Task Force has pointed out that Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary and the adjoining areas of Mandya and Kollegal Forest Divisions had unregulated influx of tourists causing direct disturbance to elephants and recommended the creation of designated areas outside the sanctuary for tourism.