Forest depots to turn into wood supermarkets

The Forest Department is getting ready to enter the retail market by selling wood directly to customers. Godowns storing “wind fallen” trees across the State will now become supermarkets for those looking for wood. With this shift from an auction policy to a retail policy, the Forest Department hopes to aid property owners and home buyers cut through the middlemen and save costs.

Each year, nearly 50,000 cubic meters of trees, a majority of them that have fallen during the intense monsoon seasons, make their way to the depots across the State.

Hitherto, the wood was primarily being sold in auction lots, which would pass through layers of middlemen, before being turned into furniture or doors or beams in construction of homes. Of the nearly ₹60 crore earned yearly through the sale of timber, barely ₹3 crore was through permissions allotted to individuals.

Barely 90 people (not middlemen) annually went through the rigmarole of permissions, documents, and site inspections to obtain wood.

With all the red tape abolished now, citizens will be able to purchase logs of wood with minimum fuss. The department aims to make their depots “as easy as setting foot into a supermarket” with the hope that hundreds of customers will walk into the 42 depots and walkout with “unlimited” quantities of wood in less than an hour.

With up to 20% of the cost of the home going into wood products itself, officials said the direct purchase can end up in savings. “Even considering transport costs, buying wood from here is significantly cheaper than getting from the market. Moreover, there is no chance of the customer getting cheated. When the government sells mature jackfruit or honne, the customer can be sure it is not an immature tree or any other species,” says Brijesh Kumar Dikshit, Additional Chief Conservator of Forests (Forest Resource Management).

First allotment

On Friday, after the system was announced, the first allotment of 3.5 cubic meters was made to a Mangaluru-based homebuyer. A total of 21 species of wood was on offer — not including the popular and expensive teak and rosewood. Using data from homeowners who had bought wood in the past, officials estimate that every sq. m of construction will require 1 cubic ft of wood. President of the Federation of Karnataka Timber Merchants and Saw Millers Association Arjun Patel said there was no threat to private dealers of timber because of this. “There will be no effect. People do not want to deal with bureaucracy, and the service of a government personnel will not match with private companies,” he said.