Forest Department takes possession of 5 acres of HMT land 

The Forest Department has taken possession of five acres of vacant land in Peenya-Jalahalli belonging to Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT). The Peenya Plantation, with a total of 599 acres under HMT’s control, contains forest land as well as vacant spaces.

On Friday, the department took possession of five acres of vacant land in Peenya-Jalahalli, Survey No. 1.

They installed a Karnataka Forest Department sign board, marking the land as their own. According to government notifications from May 29, 1896 (No. 10407, F.T.F. 153-95) and January 7, 1901 (No. 422-F.T.F.-15-1900), the 599 acres in Peenya-Jalahalli Plantation are designated as forest land.