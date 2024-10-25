GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest Department takes possession of 5 acres of HMT land 

Published - October 25, 2024 11:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department has taken possession of five acres of vacant land in Peenya-Jalahalli belonging to Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT). The Peenya Plantation, with a total of 599 acres under HMT’s control, contains forest land as well as vacant spaces.

On Friday, the department took possession of five acres of vacant land in Peenya-Jalahalli, Survey No. 1.

They installed a Karnataka Forest Department sign board, marking the land as their own. According to government notifications from May 29, 1896 (No. 10407, F.T.F. 153-95) and January 7, 1901 (No. 422-F.T.F.-15-1900), the 599 acres in Peenya-Jalahalli Plantation are designated as forest land.

Published - October 25, 2024 11:13 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / land resources / forests

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.