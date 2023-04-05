ADVERTISEMENT

Forest department stops illegal laying of interlocking tiles within Chamundi Hill Reserve Forest

April 05, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MYSURU

The Range Forest Officer Dhanyashree says no permission had been issued to lay the interlocking tiles and they stopped the work besides removing the already laid material. An FIR has been registered against the contractor

The Hindu Bureau

Forest department stopped illegal laying of interlocking tiles within the Chamundi Hill Reserve Forest and seized the materials. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The forest department has stopped illegal laying of interlocking tiles that was underway in the Chamundi Hills reserve forest.

The Range Forest Officer Dhanyashree said no permission had been issued to lay the interlocking tiles and they stopped the work besides removing the already laid material. An FIR has been registered against the contractor under the Karnataka Forest Act for trespassing and illegal entry into the Chamundi Betta Reserve Forest.

She said that the interlocking tiles were being laid on the path leading to Sadguru Point which is in the reserve forest area. Investigations will determine as to who supplied the material to the contractor and on what basis the work was take up.

She said the forest department had not issued any permission for the work. Nearly 10 metres of the road was laid on Tuesday, April 4, with the cement interlocked tiles and they were removed, she added.

The road leading to Sadguru Point branches off from the main road leading to Nandi statue which is currently closed due to repeated landslips.

Meanwhile, Parashurame Gowda of Chamundi Betta Ulisi Samithi said they had brought it to the notice of the forest department and it was appreciable that the authorities acted swiftly. However, those responsible for the works should be identified and legal action should initiated against the concerned. Other activists have expressed their ire that the authorities were oblivious of the work though it was taking place within their jurisdiction. But, sources in the forest department said that the movement of truck with material was allowed presuming that it was meant for road repairs which is underway.

