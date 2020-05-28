Forest Department keeps 1.25 lakh saplings ready for Mangaluru range

P. Sridhar, Range Forest Officer, at the Forest Department nursery at Padil in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Mangaluru

28 May 2020 22:26 IST

Of this, 10,000 saplings are for planting in Mangaluru city

The Forest Department has kept ready more than 1.25 lakh saplings for planting in Mangaluru range this rainy season. Of this, 10,000 are meant for planting in the city under the smart city mission.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, P. Sridhar, Range Forest Officer, Mangaluru Range, said the saplings are ready in the department’s nursery at Padil. The department will give a sapling free to whoever approaches the nursery. People can purchase upto 10 saplings by paying ₹1 per sapling without producing any documents. They will have to produce land records for purchasing more than 10 saplings.

He said a maximum of 160 saplings will be given for planting in one acre land. If it is one hectare land, a maximum of 400 saplings will be given.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sridhar said that as an incentive to those who plant the sapling, the government will provide ₹125 per sapling across three years. It will be given under Krishi Aranya Protsaha Yojane as ₹35 in the first year, ₹40 in the second year, and ₹50 in the third year.

He said 29,778 of the total saplings ready are teakwood and 8,178 are sandalwood.

Mr. Sridhar said of the total saplings, the department has kept ready 10,000 saplings of 35 varieties to Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. The company will take a call on how to distribute them and where to plant them.

He said of the total saplings, 90,000 saplings of 49 varieties are meant for the general public.

The department will give 11,000 saplings freely to schools, religious organisations and other voluntary organisations under Hasiru Karnataka Yojane. In addition, 2,500 saplings will be given free to school students under Maguvigondu Mara Shalegondu Vana Yojane.

He said that the department will plant saplings between Thokkottu and Talapady on NH 66 and between Thokkottu-Deralakatte-Paneer Road.

He said those who required more than 10 saplings will have to apply to the office of Range Forest Officer and produce documents such as a copy of RTC, Aadhaar card, and bank passbook.