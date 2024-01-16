GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest Department captures another tusker in Hassan

The captured tusker will be released in the distant forest area after attaching a radio collar

January 16, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The Forest Department captured a tusker near Bikkodu in Belur taluk of Hassan on Tuesday.

The Forest Department captured a tusker near Bikkodu in Belur taluk of Hassan on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Forest Department, on Tuesday, successfully captured a tusker at Heddarvalli near Bikkodu in Belur taluk with the help of tamed elephants. The elephant would be released to a distant place after installing the radio collar around its neck.

The department has been conducting the operation to capture trouble-causing wild elephants in Hassan district. A wild tusker was captured at Nallur in Alur taluk on Saturday (January 13). This is the second wild elephant captured this year.

A trained veterinarian successfully sedated the animal after firing the tranquliser dart. The staff captured the elephant with the help of tamed elephants.

Hassan Deputy Conservator of Forests Sourabh Kumar informed the media that the operation was carried out under the guidance of R. Ravishankar, Chief Conservator of Forests. As many as eight tamed and trained elephants, from different elephant camps, were involved in the operation.

The officer said that the animal would be released in the distant forest area after attaching a radio-collar. With the help of radio-collar, the department can track the movement of the animal.

Many elephants have been roaming in parts of Hassan district, leaving local people in constant fear. During the elephant capture operation on December 4, Arjuna, the tamed tusker which carried howdah during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a fight with a wild elephant. Following Arjuna’s death the operation was abandoned.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.