Forest Department approves cutting of 1,118 trees in Kodagu plantation; environmentalists cry foul

The Forest Department has allegedly granted permission to cut down 1,118 trees in a coffee plantation in Kodagu district, renowned for its lush greenery and biodiversity, but grappling with significant environmental challenges.. This decision has raised concerns among environmental activists, who contend that the area is designated as an eco-sensitive zone.

The decision permits the removal of 864 trees of various species and 254 rosewood trees in Nokya near Siddapura village of Ponnampet taluk in south Kodagu. The Cauvery Sene, a local environmental group, has strongly opposed the move, citing the area’s proximity to the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, which is recognised as an eco-sensitive zone by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

K.A. Ravi Chengappa, president of Cauvery Sene, criticised the Forest Department’s decision. “The trees in question are located very close to the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. Despite this, the Forest Department has granted permission for their removal,” he told The Hindu.

“Eco-sensitive zones are intended to act as buffer zones around national parks and sanctuaries, providing a transitional area from high protection zones to areas with lesser protection. As outlined in the Wildlife Conservation Strategy 2002, these buffer zones can extend up to 10 km around protected areas,” he added.

“We have formally requested the Forest Department to revoke the permission and take legal action against those involved in this activity. Additionally, we urge the department to seize and confiscate the felled trees,” said Raghu Machaiah, secretary of Cauvery Sene.

Minister orders inquiry

The Cauvery Sene has submitted a written complaint to the Forest Department and recently met with Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to present their documents, said Mr. Chengappa.

Mr. Khandre said: “The issue of granting permission for tree cutting in an eco-sensitive zone in Kodagu has come to my attention. I have instructed the officials concerned to conduct an immediate investigation and submit a detailed report.”

The Forest Department officials said that permissions are granted only after thorough review of all documents. “Permissions are typically granted for tree management tasks such as cutting branches for coffee pollination purposes. For every tree removed, the permit holder is required to undertake compensatory replantation efforts,” the official added.

Experts urge transparency

However, environmental experts have raised concerns about the adequacy of compensatory replantation efforts and the impact of tree cutting in eco-sensitive zones.

Harini Nagendra, director of the Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability at Azim Premji University, expressed concerns about the effectiveness of compensatory replantation and tree cutting in eco-sensitive zones. “The Forest Department or authorities grant permissions with conditions and recommendations, such as requiring replantation elsewhere or compensatory afforestation. However, these measures often fail in practice because compensatory afforestation is rarely implemented properly. We need to be especially cautious in eco-sensitive zones,” she said.

Ms. Nagendra suggested that increased transparency could address these issues. “For instance, if every tree-cutting application were made available on a public online portal, including GPS locations, the number of trees cut, and the status of compensatory replantation, it would help ensure accountability. This transparency would not only support better afforestation efforts but also provide readily accessible data on tree cutting and replantation status and also permission given in eco-sensitive zones,” she said.