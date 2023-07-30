Forest Department and KNNL officials inspect Bhadra dam saddle

July 30, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

A team of Forest Department officials and the officers of the Water Resources Department inspected the Bhadra dam saddle at Umblebailu in Shivamogga taluk, where bamboo had grown, on Thursday, July 27.

Officers of Lakkavali, N.R. Pura and Koppa ranges inspected the spot along with KNNL officials. They took stock of the bamboo growing along the saddle and decided to bring the issue to the attention of senior officers in the department.

N. Ravi Kumar, Assistant Executive Engineer of KNNL, told The Hindu that Forest Department officials inspected the place. “They have assessed the amount of bamboo grown along the saddle. The officials said they would take steps to clear it. No matter who clears it, it has to be cleared in the interest of the dam,” he said.

The officials of Karnataka Neeravari Nigam, which manages the Bhadra reservoir, had expressed the need for clearing the bamboo in the interest of the safety of the reservoir. As the place is part of Bhadra Wildlife, the officials required approval from the Forest Department to clear the bamboo.

The matter came up for discussion during the review meeting chaired by Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa, who is also in-charge of Shivamogga district, on Wednesday (July 26). N. Ravi Kumar, Assistant Executive Engineer, of KNNL, said that bamboo grown along the saddle posed a threat to the safety of the structure. If neglected, it could lead to a disaster, causing a loss of over 12 TMC of water.

The Minister, responding to the officer’s plea, said that he would speak to the Forest Department officials personally and resolve the issue.