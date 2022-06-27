Forest college will come up in Chincholi in a year, says Katti

Minister inaugurates Salumarada Timmakka Tree Park at Polakapalli

Forest Minister Umesh Katti addressing a public meeting after inaugurating Salumarada Timmakka Tree Park at Polakapalli in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Minister for Forest and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Umesh Katti has said that a forest college will be established in Chincholi, Kalaburagi district, in a year.

“Forest colleges are functioning in Sirsi and Mysuru. North Karnataka region doesn’t have one. We are planning to establish another forest college in Chincholi as North Karnataka doesn’t have one. We will take Cabinet approval and establish it in a year,” Mr. Katti said, after inaugurating Salumarada Timmakka Tree Park at Polakapalli in Chincholi taluk on Monday.

The Forest Department has developed the park on eight acres of land at a cost of ₹1 crore.

“The demand for establishing a forest college in Chincholi is long-standing. I will also discuss the issue with Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil and decide the future course of action. The move is expected to inculcate awareness about the importance of forests and the need for preserving and developing green cover among people. It will also inspire young aspirants from the region to join the Forest Department,” Mr. Katti said.

Cottage

Taking note of the thick greenery and attractive Chandrapalli Dam in the middle, Mr. Katti said that his department has planned to build cottages at a cost of ₹2 crore near the dam.

“A sum of ₹2 crore has already been released to Karnataka Jungle Lodges and Resorts Corporation and the foundation stone for the project will be laid by the end of the month. The cottage will help tourists visit and stay in a pleasant place,” Mr. Katti said.

The Minister also released a mobile App and Forest Trek Guide that have description about the major attractions and important places along the 9-km nature trail between Chandrampalli and Gottamgotta in Chincholi taluk.

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizer and New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba, Chincholi MLA Avinash Jadhav, Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur, Deputy Conservator of Forests Santosh Kumar Kenchappanavar and others were present.