Forensic reports, CCTV footage, eye witnesses have made chargesheet against Darshan watertight: Police 

The chargesheet filed by the Bengaluru City police against Darshan and his associates in the Renukaswamy murder case is watertight due to multiple forensic reports, DNA matches, and technical evidence like CCTV footage and call records of the accused, apart from eyewitness accounts, said city Police Commissioner B. Dayananda.

Police sources said that one of the accused has turned an approver and recorded his statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). This statement is key evidence in the chargesheet.

Police sources said that apart from witnesses, there is abundant material evidence to prove the presence of the accused with Renukaswamy at the scene of crime on the fateful day.

Renukaswamy’s DNA found on the clothes and footwear of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and some other accused, confirmed by CFSL, Hyderabad, has emerged as a vital piece of evidence. His DNA has matched blood samples found on wooden planks and iron rods recovered from the scene of crime. Analysis of Call Detail Records and tower location of the accused mobile phones and CCTV footage from several cameras in the area prove their presence at the crime scene.

The police have also recovered photographs of the body of Renukaswamy from the phone of one of the accused. The photos were clicked at the parking shed, the scene of crime, after his death and sent to other prime accused in the case, the chargesheet alleges, according to sources.

An analysis of call records of Darshan, Pavithra, and Raghavendra, who abducted the victim from Chitradurga, and later with other accused established a criminal conspiracy to abduct, kill and dispose off the body, the police said. Police have also recovered large sum of money Darshan used to cover up the case, and the dress and shoes he was wearing at that time.

