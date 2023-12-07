Forensic Fair highlights advances in forensic science, crime investigation 

December 07, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MYSURU

A two-day Forensic Fair organised by the JSS Medical College got under way in the city on Thursday to highlight different types of crime and their investigation besides advances in forensic science.

The event is being held on the JSS Medical College campus and is open to public from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. B. Ramesh, Commissioner of Police, Mysuru, inaugurated the forensic fair the objective of which is also to create public awareness of different types of scientific procedures that are available for crime detection and investigation.

The visitors are also apprised of the methodology and approaches in crime detection and investigation that includes approach to crime scene, the analytical procedures used for the detection of poisons, fingerprints and tests to detect food adulteration.

The fair is being jointly organised by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, JSS Medical College, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in collaboration with Karnataka Police Academy, Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Mysuru and others.

There are 9 stalls at the fair, including the ones set up the Karnataka Police Academy and had displayed different types of firearms like pistol, carbine, revolver, AK 47, INSAS, 7.62 mm SLR, Bolt Action Rifle, Musket 0.410, Tear Gas Gun, and shells etc. There was a stall by Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime police station which created awareness by means of display charts, and handouts on cybercrime.

The stall of the Department of Clinical Pharmacy of JSS Pharmacy College provided information on precautionary measures to be taken in poisoning while the two stalls of Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology presented a live demonstration of latent fingerprint testing.

There was also a demonstration by ‘’Snake Shyam’’ on snakes and information on first aid to be provided in case of snake poisoning. Awareness on food adulteration by means of simple tests was done by Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, JSSAHER while speaker identification in crime detection was demonstrated by JSS Institute of Speech and Hearing. The stall by Department of Forensic Odontology, JSS Dental College gave an overview about role of dental evidence in crime investigation. On the first day, about 900 students and teachers from different institutes and colleges attended the fair.

Basavana Gowdappa, Principal, JSS Medical College, H.V. Chandrakanth, professor and head, Department of Forensic Medicines, B. Manjunath, Registrar, JSS AHER, and others were present.

