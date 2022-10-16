Foreigners’ Detention Centre to be expanded to double its capacity

ADVERTISEMENT

With special focus on tracking down and deporting illegally staying foreigners in the city and not enough space at the Foreigners’ Detention Centre on the outskirts of the city, the State government has now decided to expand the centre to double its capacity from 40 to 80. Presently, the centre houses 49 people.

On the directions of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, special teams have been formed in every police station to track down and act on illegally staying foreigners in the city earlier this year. Special drives conducted by these teams have led to the apprehending 570 foreigners illegally staying in the city between March and August 2022.

However, this has posed a serious challenge as there is not enough space at the Foreigners’ Detention Centre in Sondekoppa on the outskirts of the city. The Centre, with a capacity to house 40 people, was started in December 2019 in a Social Welfare Department Hostel converted into a detention centre, when Basavaraj Bommai was Home Minister and he pushed for focus on illegally staying foreigners in the city amidst protests against the National Registry of Citizens and Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jnanendra has now ordered for the centre to be expanded. Recently, a committee led by Rakesh Kumar, Commissioner, Social Welfare Department, and Chetan Singh Rathod, FRRO, Karnataka, visited the centre and has now proposed to build another floor adding a built-up area of 2,400 sq.ft. doubling the capacity, at a cost of ₹40 lakh. The additional floor will have several rooms, cots, washrooms, kitchens with solar lighting. The centre will provide three meals, tea/coffee at a cost of ₹3,000 per person per month, borne by the Home Department.

The additional infrastructure will be a shot in the arm, say police sources. The special drive against illegally staying foreigners has thrown up practical challenges. With no space to detain them, the FRRO has been releasing many of those detained with minimal violations on a surety bond, as a result of which many detained by the police are being released. The police have tried detaining these people at NGOs and other hostels, but many have escaped.

The police have also been presently arresting some of the serious violators under the Foreigners Act and sending them to prison. However, this has turned out to be a boon as citing cases, they continue to remain in the city, defeating the purpose.