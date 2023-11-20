Foreign varsities’ entry into India almost certain

November 20, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - MYSURU

Perhaps, in the next two years, Indian students can study in foreign universities without going abroad as campuses of top universities from Europe, United States, and Australia are expected to be set up in India with the Universities Grants Commission (UGC) announcing guidelines on the entry of foreign higher educational institutions (HEIs) into India.

“Maybe, in another two years, interested students from India can take admissions in the Indian campuses of foreign universities. Only the campuses of foreign universities will come up in the country and no foreign university will be set up in our country. The universities had approached us and the guidelines had been announced. Besides Indian students, international students can also take up admissions,” explained M. Jagadesh Kumar, chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC).

Addressing press persons here on Monday, Prof. Kumar, who was in Mysuru in connection with the 14th convocation of JSS AHER, said the financial aspects of Indian students will be taken care of as need-based partial or full scholarships will be awarded to the needy students by these universities.

Moreover, the universities can consider giving about 30 per cent concession in total tuition fees for the Indian students. “Once the letter of intent was given to the universities after the UGC examines their plans of setting up their campuses in India, the respective universities will get about two years’ time for establishing their centers and thereafter the academic programmes can be initiated,” he explained.

