Foreign national caught at Bengaluru airport with Indian passport

Immigration officials at Kempegowda International Airport on Friday caught a 29-year-old Bangladeshi, who was allegedly flying to Moscow with a valid Indian passport. The accused, Bikash Ray, was questioned by Immigration officials, who realised that something was amiss.

According to the police, he allegedly confessed that he was using a fake identity.

“His actual name is Kamal Pal. He arrived in West Bengal in 2012 using his Bangladesh passport, but did not return,” said a senior police officer.

He stayed in Kolkata were he got a job in a grocery store as an attendant, and later applied for an Aadhaar and Pan card. Using these identity documents he obtained a valid Indian passport. “He was going to Russia on a tourist via, but was planning to seek employment there,” the officer added.

He was been booked under the Passport Act as well as the Foreigners Act and remanded into judicial custody on Saturday.