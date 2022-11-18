Foreign delegates visit MCC to study urban governance

Representatives from the developing countries in Africa, South America and Asia on Friday visited the Mysuru City Corporation as part of exposure visit to understand urban governance.
More than 22 delegates were here in connection with International Training Programme on Good Governance and Management of Rural Development Programmes initiated by Centre for Good Governance and Policy Analysis (CGGPA) and National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (NIRDPR), Hyderabad.
The delegates interacted with elected representatives and officials. They were briefed about city governance and its day-to-day affairs and best practices. Deputy Mayor Roopa welcomed the delegates. The delegates were from countries including Cuba, Argentina, Kenya, Maldives, Uganda, and Sri Lanka.
